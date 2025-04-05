The much-anticipated Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is set to be officially launched in Delhi on Saturday, marking a significant step towards expanding healthcare access for the city's most vulnerable populations.

The Delhi government is poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central government, cementing the partnership to implement the scheme and provide health benefits to the poorest of families.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed the move, stating that the MoU would be signed on Saturday, bringing the health coverage benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to Delhi residents.

Gupta emphasised that this initiative would enhance the city's healthcare framework, ensuring that families in need receive much-needed support.

The announcement was made after a key meeting chaired by CM Gupta on Friday, attended by Cabinet ministers and senior health department officials.

The decision to implement the scheme was hailed as a pivotal step towards improving public health services in the national Capital.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible families in Delhi will receive an annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. This amount will be split into Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and an additional Rs 5 lakh from the Delhi government as a top-up.

The scheme guarantees free and cashless treatment for a range of medical services, including 1,961 procedures, medicines, diagnostics, hospitalisation, surgeries, and ICU care.

Currently, 91 hospitals, including 46 private hospitals, 34 Delhi government-run hospitals, and 11 Centre-run facilities have been empanelled under the scheme to offer these services.

This initiative follows the approval of the scheme by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi after its return to power in February, following a 26-year hiatus.

The scheme was green-lit at the first Cabinet meeting after Chief Minister Gupta and her ministers assumed office on February 20, 2025.

