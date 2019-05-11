Vishal's Ayogya was badly affected by the last-minute delay in its release resulting in loss of crucial opening-day collection. If it is not enough, the Tamil movie is hit by piracy as the full movie is now leaked online for "free downloading."

The Vishal-starrer has opened to positive reviews and called as a complete commercial entertainer with a message. The movie deals about rape issue when the country is witnessing so much of crime against women. The story is spiced up with action and punch dialogues.

Ayogya is a remake of Jr NTR's Telugu film Temper. Debutant director Venkat Mohan has made a faithful remake but has changed the climax which has been applauded by the audience.

However, the industry insiders were expecting the movie to do well at the box office after it got positive reviews. But it has to be seen how much the piracy will impact its collection as the full film with different qualities was leaked on Tamil Rockers and other sites hours after its release.

Vishal, as the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council, had pledged to find a solution to end online piracy and took several measures, while threatening Tamil Rockers and other torrent sites to put an end to it as the industry is losing crores of money. Ironically, his film getting leaked hours after its theatrical release tells about how the film industry is failing to prevent piracy.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of its release nowadays. Even Jiiva's Kee, which hit the screens on May 10, was out hours after its theatrical release.