Vishal has teamed up with debutant Venkat Mohan for Ayogya, a remake of Telugu hit movie Temper. The actor is pairing up with Raashi Khanna in the film, produced by B Madhu on the banner of Light House Movie Makers.

R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Devadarshini, Vamsi Krishna, Pooja Devariya, Sonia Agarwal and others are part of the cast. Ayogya has Sam CS's music, VI Karthik's cinematography and Akkineni Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Story:

Vishal plays the role of a cop named Karnan. He is not a regular do-gooder police officer which we found in films rather a corrupt man who has in hands in every immoral activity. But there comes a turning point in life after a girl close to him gets raped.

Thus the new chapter in the rogue cop's life begins. He transforms himself into person, who now demands death penalty for rapists after the particular incident. What follows next is the interesting part of the film.

Hype:

The Tamil movie, which is releasing on Friday, 9 April, has garnered good buzz with its well-presented trailer. The success of Temper and its Hindi version, Simbaa have piqued interest around the film. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check out in the audience's words below: