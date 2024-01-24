Ayodhya's divine vibe hits US; Times Square transforms into Ayodhya for Ram Temple fest

Members of the Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir distributed laddoos at Times Square ahead of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which took place on Monday, January 22 (Sunday local time).

Prem Bhandari, founder of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir, expressed that the event is being celebrated with much fanfare in the US. Bhandari also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting people worldwide with this event.

"We never thought that we would witness this day in this lifetime. Soon Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place. People in Times Square are also celebrating this. All this is taking place under the leadership of PM Modi... People across the world are eager for this moment," Bhandari said.

"Lord Ram is returning after 'vanvaas' (exile), and all this is taking place due to the leadership of PM Modi. He has made the whole atmosphere in 'Rammay' across the world. He has connected not just 140 crore people but the Indian diaspora abroad too with this event. This day is no less than Diwali," he further added.

Hindu celebrate historic day across US

In anticipation of the ceremony, the United States geared up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a historic occasion that was celebrated with almost a dozen events planned across the country. From New York Times Square to Boston, and from Washington, DC to Los Angeles and San Francisco, events celebrated the grand ceremony in India's Ayodhya.

Billboards were put up in various states, including Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. The visual celebration began on January 15 and it was organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in collaboration with Hindus from all over the country. More than 40 billboards were erected in 10 states and beyond, displaying the message of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

"This celebration is a testament to the global significance of the Ram Mandir, and we appreciate PM Modi's efforts in uniting the Indian diaspora for this historic event," remarked Ajay Patel, coordinator of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir, New York, emphasizing the event's resonance beyond borders.

The temple town of Ayodhya welcomed Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla — the childhood form of Lord Ram — was attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.

Following the ceremony, PM Modi addressed the gathering. He said: "Our Ram Lala will no longer live in a tent. Our Ramlala will now reside in this divine temple. I firmly believe, with immense devotion, that the experience of what has happened will be felt by devotees of Lord Ram in every corner of the country, and the world. This moment is supernatural. This time is the most sacred. This atmosphere, this environment, this energy, this moment... is a blessing from Lord Shri Ram," he said. "A thousand years from today, people will talk about this date, this moment. And how great is Lord Ram's grace that we are living in this moment, witnessing it happen," PM Modi added.

Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the temple's ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed.