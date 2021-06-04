An FIR has been lodged against Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff for violating Covid – 19 norms. The two were caught roaming around in their vehicle without any valid reason. The two have allegedly been booked for not being able to produce a valid reason behind roaming around Mumbai's Bandstand Promenade after 2 PM. Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, has come out to defend the two. Disha and Tiger have chosen to stay mum on the topic.

Mumbai Police takes a dig

"An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn't give a valid reason to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm," said ANI. The Mumbai Police confirmed the news with their cryptic post and wrote, "In the ongoing 'War' against the virus, going 'Malang' on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary 'Heropanti' which can compromise on safety against #COVID19".

While one was waiting for Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff to issue a statement or speak on the matter, the two have been keeping quiet. On the other hand, Disha took to social media to share a scintillating picture of herself. In one of a throwback pictures, Disha is seen flaunting her curves amid the ocean.

Ayesha Shroff defends son

Amid all this, Tiger's mother, Ayesha, took to social media to defend her son. Replying to a news of Tiger and Disha being booked, she wrote, "You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in "roaming" at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you! For your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials," Ayesha said on social media.