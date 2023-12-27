With each passing day, Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up with exciting twists and turns. With Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain arguing and fighting over trivial matters. Mannara Chopra and Munawar have been fighting their lung out ever since Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant. Before entering BB 17, Ayesha challenged Munawar and claimed that she would expose the comedian for playing with girls' emotions and feelings. She even held Munawar accountable for two-timing her. All this went on for a few hours after Ayesha entered, after which Ayesha and Munawar started flirting with each other subtly.

Aoora feels uncomfortable with Ayesha Khan's kiss

Apart from Ayesha renowned Korean popstar Park Min-jun, who goes by his stage name Aoora, is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Last week, the K-pop singer's family issued a statement and claimed that he is not seen much on TV nor is he given the required screen time.

Recently, the K-pop star expressed his discomfort over co-contestant Ayesha Khan's closeness with him.

In the recent episode, Aoora confided in Munawar Faruqui that he feels uncomfortable whenever Ayesha hugs or kisses him and that he does not like it. The comedian took Ayesha's side and told him that she did not mean to harm him and that he should express his discomfort to her as well so that she would not repeat it.

It so happened Ayesha was seen hugging Aoora from behind and kissing him on the cheek while he was having a chat with Munawar.

During the morning anthem, Ayesha was seen dancing with Aoora. She then went and kissed him on his cheeks and touched his hands. Aoora informed Faruqui that Ayesha Khan is a close friend of Munwar.

Later, Aoora shared his discomfort with Mannara Chopra as well, who asked him to take a stand against Ayesha and told him to tell her to not get close to him.

Mannara Chopra to Aoora: If you're uncomfortable with Ayesha touching you, tell her strictly to stay away

Mannara told the K-pop star, "If you are uncomfortable with Ayesha touching you, tell her strictly to stay away. Forget Ayesha, even I cannot touch you without your permission."

Munawar told Ayesha that Aoora doesn't like her kissing him. She told Munawar that she would apologise to him, "I will tell him sorry if he wants. I'll be careful."

Munawar breaks BB property in anger

In the promo, Ayesha Khan told Mannara that she is moving forward in the game with the help of two people. The actor replies, "Aap kiska sahara lekar aayi hai? Agle saal aati na individually, jaise unke bahaar ke friend shayad individually bahar se aayegi (With whose support have you arrived here? Next year you come by yourself, like one of his friends who might enter the house on her own)."

Munawar, who was overhearing the conversation, got irritated by Mannara's statement and shouted at her angrily. He said, "What is wrong with you? Kaun bahar cheez hai (Who is the outside material)?"

After Munawar got into a verbal spat with Mannara, he broke a glass in anger and even injured his hand.

Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm whereas on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm on Colors.