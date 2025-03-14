Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, passed away this morning at the age of 83 due to age-related ailments. He had been unwell for the past few months.

Deb Mukherjee, often seen at Durga Puja pandals alongside Tanuja, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, was a respected figure in the film industry. He acted in several films, including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Adhikar.

According to a report by Zoom, a spokesperson confirmed his passing earlier today. He was also the father-in-law of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Ayan Mukerji, known for his close friendship with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is mourning the loss of his father.

Coincidentally, March 15, 2025, marks Alia Bhatt's birthday

So far, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji hasn't confirmed or penned anything more on social media. Ranbir and Alia are off to Alibaugh for Alia's 32nd birthday.

Upon hearing the news of Ayan Mukerji's sad demise, Ranbir and Alia are back in Mumbai.

Kajol was often seen greeting her uncle during Durga festivities and has also not shared anything on her social media.