A sad piece of news has gripped Bollywood. On March 14, 2025, veteran actor and filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukerji and uncle to Kajol and Rani Mukerji, passed away at 9:30 AM due to age-related ailments.

As per reports, Deb Mukherjee had been unwell and was hospitalized before his passing. His funeral was held today at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities and family members gathered at Ayan Mukerji's residence to pay their last respects. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were in Alibaug to celebrate Alia's birthday, rushed back to Mumbai upon hearing the news. Other attendees included Kajol and her son Yug, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt, and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who is Deb Mukherjee's son-in-law.

Videos and pictures from the funeral show Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan hugging Kajol as they arrived to console the grieving family.

A viral clip shows Ranbir Kapoor touching Salim Khan's feet. He was also seen carrying Deb Mukherjee's mortal remains on his shoulders

Deb Mukherjee was closely related to legendary Bollywood figures. His mother, Satidevi Mukherjee, was the sister of Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Anup Kumar.

Hailing from the prestigious Mukherjee-Samarth family, Deb Mukherjee's daughter, Sunita Gowariker, is married to acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, making him Ayan Mukerji's brother-in-law. Ayan Mukerji, known for Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, continues his family's cinematic legacy.