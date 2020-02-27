puneet sharma
Puneet Sharma, a finance expert, has been appointed as the new Axis Bank CFO.

Axis Bank on Thursday, February 27, announced the appointed of Puneet Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from March 6, 2020, in a bid to strengthen the top management at the bank.

Puneet Sharma was earlier the CFO of the Tata Capital Limited and Tata Capital Financial Services Limited. He had recently resigned from his post after being associated with the firm for over a decade.

Last year on December, Axis Bank had announced the resignation of its CFO Jairam Sridharan in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges. Sridharan has reportedly joined Piramal Enterprises as the Chief Executive Officer of its Consumer Finance Business, Economic Times reported.

Prior to joining Tata Capital, Sharma worked as Citibank's Vice President. He had also worked with Boston Consulting Group and KPMG in India.

Puneet Sharma, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), is a finance expert.