Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their "magical" baby girl on November 6, 2022. The news of the two turning parents has sent the whole nation into a state of joy and celebration. While celebs like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and many others visited Alia and the baby at the hospital; this is how daddy Ranbir Kapoor reacted on seeing his little one for the first time.

How Ranbir reacted

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly couldn't hold back his tears after holding his little daughter into his hands. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor broke down and made everyone present there get emotional and teary-eyed too. Alia Bhatt also burst into tears of joy.

Alia's magical announcement

"And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir," Alia shared the note after the birth of her baby girl.

How others in the family reacted

"Our hearts are overflowing and overwhelmed... thank you life," Soni Razdan shared Alia's post and wrote. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Blessings." Ranbir's sister, Riddhima wrote, "Oooooooffff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl. Bua loves her already."

Alia's sister, Shaheen wrote, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed."

Mahesh Bhatt also turned emotional and told a portal , "It was just yesterday when Alia was a little baby who I carried in my arms. Now, she is a mumma to a baby girl".