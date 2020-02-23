Aamir Khan's 23-year old daughter Ira Khan is well renowned for her bold avatar. She is one of those star kids who like to have a low profile. However, said that, whenever she shares a picture of herself, social media seldom goes into meltdown.

Keeping up with the trend, on Saturday, Ira walked down the memory lane by sharing a throwback picture on her Instagram handle with her daddy. The photo was of her jolly Christmas celebration with her family.

Ira is the daughter from Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta with whom he also has a son named Junaid.

Aamir's daughter seldom shares her life's tidbits on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily routine. Earlier in the day, Ira shared yet another picture from her photo gallery, this time from an old Christmas celebration with her family. In the snap, the cute baby girl Ira can be seen handing out presents as daddy stands by her side.

While the 23-year-old did not reveal when and where this picture was taken, we bet it hails from the year 2005 as Aamir can be seen long hair and mustache, which he donned for the film 'Mangal Panday'. Kiran Rao is also seen sitting by their side.

'Santa's helper I even have the ears for it'

As if the picture in itself wasn't cute enough, Ira found a befitting caption as well for this throwback Christmas post.

"Santa's helper I even have the ears for it!", her post read.

Ira religiously shares stunning fashion photoshoot pictures of herself, lately, she has been making headlines for her highly publicised romance with boyfriend Mishaal Kripalani.

Talking about her directorial debut last year with the stage production, 'Euripides Medea', it was a marvelous play that was an adaptation of 'Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea', and it starred Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

Meanwhile, daddy Aamir Khan will be seen on the big screen for the first time since 2018, starring in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'.