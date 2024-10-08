Ace filmmaker and head honcho of Dharma Productions Karan Johar along with his close friend fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and Shahid Kapoor's wife, entrepreneur and social media influencer Mira Kapoor, were spotted together at a luxury and beauty event.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral which show celebs posing for paparazzi. A video that has surfaced on social media shows a video capturing Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Mira Rajput being seen posing for photo-ops.

In the video, Mira got uncomfortable while posing with Manish and Karan. Here's what happened.

A clip that has gone viral shows Mira Rajput's forearm mistakenly getting stuck at Manish Malhotra's back. She tried to pull her hand forward but as she had wrapped her hands around his waist.

Netizens quickly flocked to social media and commented that Mira felt uncomfortable while posing with the Karan-Manish duo.

A user wrote, "Mira looks uncomfortable."

Another mentioned, "It looks awkward."

What did the trio wear?

Mira opted for a blue colour dress while Manish Malhotra opted for a black outfit. Karan Johar wore beige colour formals.

Saregama acquires Dharma Productions

Recently, a news report claimed that Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions is in talks to sell a major stake of the company to Saregama India Ltd. Karan Johar is the producer and owner of Dharma Productions, whereas CEO Apoorva Mehta. On the other hand, Saregama India Ltd is led by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. A new report has said that the teams have come together to discuss potential business collaborations, however, the talks are still on the table.

As per The Mint, Saregama India Ltd. recently acquired Pocket Aces Pictures and is now attempting to make a mark in the films and OTT space.