Assuming the digital platforms are ruling the entertainment industry amid the lockdown won't be wrong. From superstars from Bollywood to Indian TV celebrities, all have been enthralling the audience with their performances in online series and movies.

Making her debut on the web platform through her stint Baarish, with Sharman Joshi, Asha Negi is now winning hearts as the second season of the Alt Balaji show is out. While the show has received mixed reactions from the critics, people seem to enjoy the chemistry between the leading couple.

Both Sharman and Asha amazed the audience with their docile love story but what really trapped the eyeballs was the steamy kissing scene. Talking about the same, Asha revealed in an interview with SpotBoye that the kissing scene took her by surprise.

'I was nervous': Asha Negi on her first on-screen kiss

Asha disclosed that she was ready to do everything that is required to justify her role in the series but when the director narrated her the kissing scene, she got nervous. "When Nandita Ma'am told me that there will be a kissing scene with Sharman Joshi this season, I did get nervous and told her, ''Oh, but Ma'am hamara show to bada gharelu type hain an?," asked Asha.

Director Nandita calmed her down and explained that the scene won't look vulgar and will be loved by the audience. "But then she explained to me that I don't have to worry as the scene will be shot in a way that it will not look vulgar or raunchy, but really cute. In the previous season, we had not come close as husband and wife but in this season, we are growing closer, so it was the demand of the script. So, I agreed," added Negi.

When 'Awkward' Asha Negi kissed Sharman Joshi

Even though Asha made her peace with the script, she still felt before the actual shoot began. She said, "While we were shooting, I was feeling extremely awkward. However, Sharman made me feel comfortable. Nandita ma'am was there too to calm me down. But after the scene, the whole crew made fun of me seeing my awkwardness towards it (laughs)."

While the season of Baarish was released in 2019, on ALTBalaji & ZEE5, the season 2 starring the winning Jodi of first leg Sharman and Neha, was released on May 6, 2020. The series has been directed by Nandita Mehra and directed and created by Ekta Kapoor.