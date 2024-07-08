Bollywood celebrities attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet that was held in Mumbai on Friday. Who's who from Bollywood had attended the pre-wedding festivity sangeet in Mumbai.

From Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gen z stars Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Ananya Pandey among others, were present.

Justin Bieber wears ganji, boxers during the performance, poses with Anant Ambani, Radhika

Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet on his hit tracks Peaches, Sorry, Love Yourself, Baby among others. His electrifying performance set the tone right for Sangeet. He interacted with guests. Several videos and pictures of Justin's performance have gone viral.

A video shows Orry and Justin jamming with each other. Another clip shows Javed Jaffrey's daughter started crying after Justin hugged her. It was indeed a precious moment for her.

On July 7, Justin Bieber flooded his Instagram handle with pictures and videos from the star-studded bash that happened on July 5.

In the BTS pictures and videos, Justin posed with Radhika and Anant, and with other family members of Ambanis.

A user commented, "Can someone explain what kind of fashion this is? Justin Bieber is wearing average Indian uncle's boxers in concert." While another user asked, "Is this even a fashion?"

Reactions by desi fans

However, netizens were unhappy and seemed disappointed by Bieber's outfit, as he wore a white vest checkered boxers and a pair of black loose pants. However, he flaunted his boxers and even his performances had his pants below the waist. His choice of ensemble and flaunting boxers didn't sit down well with netizens.

A user wrote, "Awful outfit.."

Another user wrote, "I hate Justin Bieber for his extremely pathetic outfits."

The third user wrote, "What kind of dress is this by Justin???"

The fourth one wrote, "Someone pls pull up his pants.."

The next one wrote, " Justin charged Rs 84 crores from Ambani's and wore boxers and ganji for his sangeet.."

Not just his outfits, Justin was also criticised by netizens for not posing with paparazzi at Mumbai airport like Rihanna. Despite Indian photographers requesting Justin for pictures, the Canadian singer ignored the paps and quickly exited the car and entered the airport terminal.

Radhika and Anant's Mameru ceremony

Radhika had her Mameru ceremony on Wednesday. The Gujarati ritual involves the bride-to-be's maternal uncles gifting her jewellery and clothes. The celebration was attended by Janhvi Kapoor, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, social media influencer Orry, and Manushi Chhillar.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will tie the knot on July 12. The wedding festivities will continue till July 14.