Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to charm us with her sartorial choices. The OG fashionista often makes head-turning appearances at events. The actor recently made a stunning appearance at the Vogue Ball of Arabia in the UAE.

Days after her visit, Kareena dazzled on Vogue Arabia's 7th anniversary cover as one of the world's seven beauties

Kareena exudes timeless grace and charm on the cover of Vogue Arabia

Kareena stood out as the lone Bollywood diva, gracing the cover of Vogue Arabia alongside renowned figures such as Monica Bellucci, Halima Aden, and Winnie Harlow.

Kareena appeared on the magazine cover in two different looks: one in a nude outfit and the other in an elaborately detailed gown with side slits. And the third one had on a green dress with fringe accents.

However, netizens weren't pleased with Kareena's look on the cover page and dubbed it as too much Photoshop, and tried to make her look like she was in her 20s.

A user wrote, "Way too much Photoshop on the third one. The second one is nice. The cover though."

Another chimed in, "The standing photograph of hers on the cover is stunning but the 3rd photo in green should have been avoided."

The third user wrote, "Yes, there's way too much photoshop-they've made her look like she's in her 20s, but the creativity and styling is 10/10. You can look at this shoot and tell it can't possibly be an Indian edition which is sad because in Anaita Adajania's day, Vogue India was killing it. Now it's lacklustre.."

The fourth user mentioned, "She looks way better without this horrible photoshop..."

The next one wrote, "The hairline, the chipku bun, the photoshop, it's quite a lot."

According to Vogue Arabia, the issue seeks to honour women from diverse ethnic backgrounds, varied body types, and various age groups. It serves as a reminder that beauty transcends mere physical appearance, emanating instead from inner qualities."

In a candid conversation with Vogue Arabia, Kareena Kapoor emphasized that she stands as evidence that Bollywood has moved beyond its fixation on age, shape, and size. Reflecting on the industry's evolution regarding unrealistic beauty standards and ageism, Kareena Kapoor noted a significant shift. Gone are the days when female leads were solely expected to embody youthfulness, glamour, and sex appeal."

Kareena added, "Today, the Hindi film industry goes beyond the way people look. It's no longer about having the perfect abs or looking a certain way. Now, it's about good work and good talent. Things are evolving on that front."

Work Front

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie The Crew unveiled the film's first teaser. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the teaser which she captioned, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. The Crew releasing in theaters this March!"