Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput never fails to grab headlines for her sartorial choices. Mira is not just a housewife, but an entrepreneur, she is also a mom influencer and has her own skincare brand, Akind. The diva is well known for promoting a healthy lifestyle, self-care and self-love. The actor often makes head-turning appearances at various events

Mira Rajput ,Khushi Kapoor, Samantha made head-turning appearances at an event

On August 22, 2024, Anamika Khanna hosted an event to celebrate her collaboration with H&M.

The launch party for designer Anamika Khanna was a glamorous night. The event marked the debut of a collection that artfully merges classic Indian silhouettes with modern design elements. As expected, the guest list was brimming with stars, including Rasha Thadani, Mira Rajput, Khushi Kapoor, Samantha, Neha Dhupia, and others. The red carpet was a showcase of fashion brilliance, and the celebrities did not disappoint.

However, it was Mira Rajput who stole the show.

Mira Rajput looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black bralette and high-waisted pants, she paired her outfit with a black cropped blazer with an aqua-green collar. She rounded off her look with nude makeup.

Mira flaunted her abs as she made a dazzling entry on the red carpet.

However, chick and stylist Mira looked, Mira wasn't spared by trolls, She was massively trolled for her make-up as netizens said she looked darker than her original complexion and her tight-fitted outfit, making it undesirable for her to breathe.

A user wrote, "Is she holding her breathing process, for a flat stomach."

Another wrote, "Super fit mom."

Some even compared her to Bhumi Pednekar and wrote, "Bhumification of Mira"

A user on Reddit shared Mira's picture without holding her breath, while some said that Mira purposely held her breath while posing for the paps so that her abs were visible.

While some slammed her for using excessive bronzer.

About Mira and Shahid

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in 2016, and Zain in 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.