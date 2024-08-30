'Awful, Bhai should stop singing': Salman Khan sings as his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri raps for soulful track 'You Are Mine' ; fans unhappy

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his acting prowess, Bhaijaan of Bollywood has entertained his fans for decades, from being an ace actor, producer and fan favourite, to knowing that he is also a versatile performer. Salman Khan loves singing, and once again the actor has returned to the mic with his latest single, 'You Are Mine,'.

The song is composed by Vishal Mishra and features his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, also known as Agni.

In the song 'You Are Mine', Agni's rap adds a unique twist to the track, under the direction of Haider Khan, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Salman Khan and Sanjeev Chaturvedi. This track has received mixed responses from fans and followers.

Netizens react

Fans weren't quite happy with Salman Khan's singing and they compared her to famous social media user Dhinchak Pooja.

A user said, "Can't defend you this time.."

Another user said," Very nice, but could have been better."

The third one said, "Autotune left the chat."

On Wednesday, Salman Khan attended an event with Sonali Bendre, several clips went viral and in one of them, he struggled to dance and get up from the seat. This left his fans worried.

Salman attended the event despite not being in the best of health, as he recently suffered a rib injury.

#SalmanKhan makes a stylish appearance at an event in the city.#SalmanKhan Bhai is suffering from serious Rib Injury, get well soon Bhai, your health and happiness matters the Most ?❣️@BeingSalmanKhan@duttsanjay @iamsunnydeol @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/zaFhHQDTmt — Tabrez Alam (@Tabrez_saab) August 29, 2024

Earlier this month, Salman Khan's nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri made his musical debut with the song 'Party Fever'.

Work front

Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming hard-core actioner, Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, along with Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in the key roles. The highly-anticipated film is poised to release next year on Eid 2025.