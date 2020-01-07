A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed on Tuesday, January 7 in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. The slain terrorist is identified as Zahid Hassan Gadhanji from Anantnag.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chursoo village of Awantipora in the early hours of Tuesday following information about the presence of the militant there. Arms and ammunition were possessed.

'The terrorist refused to surrender'

Zahid Hassan Gadhanji joined the terror ranks only a few days ago and refused to surrender as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF was carrying out a joint operation in the Chursoo area. Police have started further search operations to look for any other terrorist present in that area.

He was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle, they said, adding that the ultra was killed after a brief exchange of fire.

LeT terrorist nabbed in Srinagar

On January 4, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday, January 4.Nisar Ahmad Dar (23) who hailed from Wahab Parray Mohalla at Hajin, was active for the last few years and is a categorised terrorist in security establishment's database. He was in the wanted list of security forces.

He was involved in eight cases, seven in 2016 and one in 2019. He was detained twice under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) -- first time in 2016 and then in 2017. He is an associate of Salim Parray, a top terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba.