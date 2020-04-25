All celebrities may be locked up in their homes but they are trying their best to reach out to their fans and celebrate and thank the communities on the frontline of this crisis. The latest to join this bandwagon is none other than singer Avril Lavinge.

Avril had announced earlier this week that she would be re-recording her song, 'We Are The Warriors' from her 2019 album Head Above Water, as a way to thank medical professionals, postal suppliers, and essential workers for their resoluteness during the pandemic.

The 'Girlfriend' singer took to Twitter earlier this week to announce her plans. She wrote, "Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago, I've seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle."

She further tweeted, "Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight, everyone was asked to battle, overnight, everyone became 'Warriors.' I wanted to get involved and contribute so, I go to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded 'Warrior' to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you're all doing."

She thanked all essential workers and tweeted, "To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of your who has had their world shaken. This is for you,"

The proceeds from the re-release will go to "Project Hope, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world".

She concluded by saying, "Thank you all for everything you're doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. We Are Warriors."

The single has finally been released on April 24.

Many singers and artists have been collaborating to collect funds for Covid-19 relief. Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Jennifer Lopez among many others have raised funds for the needy during these trying times.