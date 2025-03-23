Netizens often believe that Avneet Kaur always manages to find herself in the midst of a lot of controversies. While many like her, many do not- however, that has never gotten to this young actress. She is unabashed and is never scared to do whatever it is that she wants to. She takes on criticisms very well and emerges stronger out of those. This could be because she has been in the system for a very long time. Avneet auditioned for the popular television dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters when she was just 8 years old.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Avneet opened up about the kind of experience she had when she was part of the dance reality show. She also mentioned that when she was 12-year-old she was verbally abused by a director. Talking about the first incident, Avneet said that it was after she shared this experience, that her mother taught her the difference between a good touch and a bad touch.

Avneet said, "Once, during dance rehearsals, there was someone who touched here and there... At the time, I told my mother about this. Then my mom told me, 'Beta, this is bad touch, this is good touch,' and whatever. You have to understand that this happens. I am telling you this from back when I was eight years old. And since then, I was well-prepared for such things."

Talking about how a director abused her verbally at the age of 12, Avneet mentioned that she was given a difficult monologue to deliver and when she could not do so and fumbled, the director started abusing her. She clarified that this incident had taken place when was a struggling actor and this incident had left her scared.

Avneet said, "I was just starting out, and this director gave me a very heavy monologue with heavy words, which I had to say. Now, I was very scared because I was 11 or 12, and I fumbled 2–3 times, which is when he switched on his mic and started speaking harshly."

She further added, "He said that I wasn't capable of doing anything and that I would never succeed in this industry. He even abused me verbally. I was very confused because my parents were not allowed on set. I went to my parents and told them everything, and my self-confidence broke as an actor."

In terms of work, Avneet is looking forward to the release of her film 'Love in Vietnam' which was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film not only features Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan but will also feature Shantanu Maheshwari.