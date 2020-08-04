Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and Hawkeye are going to be two more playable characters in Crystal Dynamics' forthcoming Avengers video game. Spider-Man will exclusively be available on Playstation console, whereas other superheroes like Captain America, Tony Stark, Hulk, and Thor can be played on the Windows and Xbox series.

In a recently released blog post on PlayStation, Crystal Dynamics' associate art director Jeff Adams revealed that Spider-Man is finally coming to Avengers video game. The character will only come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

"Watching Spider-Man adapt to new surroundings was such a great contrast to his status quo. That tone is exactly what we want to capture for him in Marvel's Avengers. A familiar but fresh Spider-Man who needs to evolve to take on global threats alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes."

That being said, even if players buy the latest Avengers video game, they won't be able to play as Spider-Man right away. It's been confirmed that Spider-Man's character will be added as a DLC in early 2021 and players can download the content for free.

"When he's arcing through the air on his web line, we want you to feel graceful and light, and be able to utilize a variety of web configurations and gadgets to enhance your traversal. Spider-Man's impressive acrobatic abilities will complement the experience, allowing you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat," Adams further wrote in the blog.

Marvel's Avengers video game plot:

Just like MCU, the upcoming Marvel's Avengers video game will show all the superheroes joining hands to defeat the enemy that has put the lives of people of Earth in jeopardy. The game will be played in a third-person and would combine a cinematic story with single-player gameplay.

Unlike the recently released games like Red Red Redemption II and The Last of Us Part II, Avengers video game would be narrative-driven but it won't have "open-world" features to it. That means that the players will have to follow the presented storyline and there won't be other stuff they can do when they are following the missions.

Marvel's Avengers video game is set to be released for Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 4, 2020.