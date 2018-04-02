Prom season is officially upon us. While teenagers are going crazy over their date, picking out the right dress and making arrangements to make their prom memorable, a girl has decided to skip the annual event and spend the evening watching Avengers: Infinity War.

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of a text message they exchanged with their girlfriend discussing prom. The girlfriend's response to the text is winning the internet.

In the text, the girlfriend asks the Avenger: Infinity War release date. Assuming it releases around the time of their senior prom, the girl suggests the two of them skip the event and head out to watch Infinity War instead.

The girl's unconventional plan became popular on Reddit and soon reached Twitter. Marvel fans are obviously dubbing the girl the "best girlfriend ever".

Here are a few reactions:

I rather watch avengers infinity war than go to prom tbh! — Christopher ? (@christopheeer15) April 2, 2018

I’d probably choose Avengers: Infinity War over Prom too! ? — Ellis Webb Jr. (@elliswebb79) April 2, 2018

Saw a text exchange of a girl suggesting to skip prom and see Avengers Infinity War instead. DO IT. Prom is soooo overrated. — Zac Biggie (@bigesmallz01) April 1, 2018

Like prom, Avengers: Infinity War is the equivalent of a once-in-lifetime experience. Imagine watching all the Avengers AND the Guardians of the Galaxy uniting to fight against Thanos. It couldn't get grander than this.

And Screen Rant explains how grand it is with their report titled, "Infinity War has more new Avengers than there were total in Age of Ultron". The report notes that in the first Avengers movie, MCU witnessed to Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye coming together.

In Age of Ultron, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and War Machine joined the Avengers to raise the count to 10. Quicksilver's death in the movie brought the count to nine. The Avengers have since grown to add Spider-Man and Black Panther.

Now, with the release of artworks of Infinity War, Doctor Strange, Bucky, and the Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot are considered a part of the Avengers. This means 10 more Avengers join the team, and this is excluding Ant-Man, Nebula, Wong, M'Baku, Okoye, and Shuri. There are also questions about Loki and Valkyrie's inclusion.

Infinity War screenwriter Stephen McFeely rightly called Infinity War a culmination of the MCU as fans know it.

"This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos," he said during a press visit to the Infinity War set visit, Comicbook.com reported.

"If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book," co-director Joe Russo said. "And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book."

Avengers: Infinity War releases April 27.