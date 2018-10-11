The climax of Avengers Infinity War had broken millions of hearts across the globe. One snap of fingers by Thanos and half of the avengers vanished without any trace. But before the catastrophic event, the Avengers put up a great fight and did their best to defeat the mighty villain. One of the heroes, however, never really faced the Mad Titan.

A Reddit fan noted that one fan favourite superhero never came face to face with the Mad Titan during the entire movie. "Rocket is the only hero missing from the final montage of every hero attacking Thanos," the fan wrote on the social news aggregation site.

The post prompted MCU fans to rewind their memory and realize that Rocket actually stays missing during the climax. "He doesn't show up later when Thor does either. You don't see him again until Groot has started dissolving. He literally never faces Thanos," the fan concludes.

During Infinity War, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther and the rest of the Avengers did their best to stop the Mad Titan from snatching the Mind Stone from Vision's head.

Thor, however, did his best and tries to kill Thanos by attacking him with the axe, which the God of Thunder has forged in Nidavellir with the help of Rocket and Eitri. But, as fate would have it, the attempt was unsuccessful and Thanos went on to snap his finger that wiped off half of all the life in the universe.

After the revelation, some fans are assuming that Racoon may have a specific role in Avengers 4 to undo Thanos' finger snap. "The most important part of that arc is when he tells Thor he still could lose a lot. He's not willing to die in Infinity War. I can see him offering up his life in A4. But after he puts his life on the line he is still going to come out of it alive," one fan noted.

"Rocket knows about Thanos and how strong he is. Plus, Rocket relies on gadgets, heavy weapons, and/or out-smarting his enemies. None of which would ever work against Thanos," argued another.

The third Avenger movie ended with a cliffhanger and the fate of the dissolved Avengers and the remaining superheroes including Chris Evans' Captain America is still unknown. Evans had recently announced that he is done playing Steve Rogers. And this triggered an emotional meltdown among fans and many assumed that the shield bearing hero will die fighting the Mad Titan.

It will be interesting to see how the superheroes regather their strength to fight and defeat the supervillain. Directed by Anthony and Joseph Russo, the untitled Avengers 4 will be released on May 3, 2019. Captain Marvel, which is expected to serve as a prelude before the big war, will be hitting the big screen on March 8, 2019.