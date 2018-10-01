Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War turned out to be one of the best superhero movies of all time. The film featured several moments when the viewers found themselves on the edge of their seats. At the same time, the climax and the end-credit scene showed that anything is now possible as all our favorite superheroes are now entering into the "end game."

The Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp gave us the hint as of why Ant-Man couldn't join Captain Steve Rogers aka Captain America in his ultimate fight with Thanos. At the same time, the upcoming Captain Marvel movie is surely going to give us the glimpse of how Carol Danvers is going to help Iron Man and Captain America in defeating Thanos once and for all.

The awaited Avengers 4 is still months away from its scheduled release, but a quick Google search can show how eager everyone is to watch the movie. Almost all the social media platforms are filled with different theories by diehard Marvel fans. Among several theories, a most recent one is making round these days that suggests that Thanos is actually not the real villain in the Avengers movie.

In Infinity War, everyone saw how Thanos is one of the best philosophical antagonists of all time. His intentions of culling turned out to be something which no one expected. However, according to a recent fan theory, Thanos is actually not the true villain when it comes to destroying half the universe.

According to one Infinity War fan over on Reddit, the real villain in the Infinity War and the untitled fourth film is actually the Mind Stone. As per the theory, among all the Infinity Stones, it is actually the Mind Stone, which has the desire to reduce the universe's population to half.

The Redditor, zaneman777, points out that in Marvel films, whenever anyone talks about Mind Stones, someone wishes to kill. In the earlier Marvel films, the Mind Stone was once acquired by Loki, who started a war against the Earth. In Captain America: Winter Soldier, the Mind Stone was with Shield (Hydra), and all the members were up against anyone who was considered as a threat.

Check out the fan's theory in detail:

Avengers 4 is scheduled to release on May 3, 2019, and more theories about the characters and their fate will keep on surfacing.