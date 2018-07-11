If you are a die-hard fan of Marvel movies, then here is good news for you as you can enjoy Avengers: Infinity War from your couch soon. The movie, which is still running in a number of theatres, is all set for a home video release with some exciting special features.

Avengers: Infinity War will be available on several digital platforms, including Vudu and iTunes, from July 31, while it will be available on Blu Ray and DVD packages from Aug 14. The movie's 4K Ultra HD version will also release on the same dates, both digitally and physically. The home release of Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron will also be available in 4K Ultra HD on the mentioned dates.

Fans, who will download Avengers: Infinity War, can enjoy a two-hours-long bonus content, including a half-an-hour discussion with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Joss Whedon (Avengers), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok").

In addition, the extra content also contains gag reel, deleted scenes, cast meeting and sneak-peak into some of the nerve wrecking battle scenes in Wakanda and on Titan. The video will also explore the character of Thanos.

But, the home release videos will not reveal anything about the much-speculated upcoming Captain Marvel movie which is slated to release in May 2019. Though, there are a number of special features, it will not provide any spoilers for Avengers 4.

The home video release trailer has already garnered appreciation from the viewers and the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit digital HD. It is expected that Avengers: Infinity War, which has already broken numerous records, will shatter more records after its home release.

