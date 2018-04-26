The day Marvel fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Soon, Avengers: Infinity War will playing in cinemas and fans will finally bear witness to Thanos's chaos.
Infinity War brings unites several Marvel Cinematic Universe's superheroes, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, to assemble an epic war between the Avengers, the Mad Titan and his Black Order. But who are in the movie and how long do you have to sit in the theatre? Here's all you need to know about the Avengers: Infinity War.
Avengers: Infinity War cast:
Josh Brolin as Thanos
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/ Captain America
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / White Wolf
Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man
Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange
Idris Elba as Heimdall
Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa / Black Panther
Letitia Wright as Shuri
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow
Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man
Elizabeth Olsen Wanda as Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch
Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye
Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord
Karen Gillan as Nebula
Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight
Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton
Pom Klementieff as Mantis
Zoe Saldana as Gamora
Dave Bautista as Drax
Vin Diesel as Groot (voice)
Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice)
Danai Gurira as Okoye
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man
Benicio Del Toro as The Collector
Paul Bettany as Vision
Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan
Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts
Peter Dinklage
Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw
Terry Notary as Cull Obsidian / Teen Groot
Sean Gunn as Rocket Raccoon
Benedict Wong as Wong
Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine
(Note: The names have been listed as the cast on IMDb are just a few of the many cast members)
Avengers: Infinity War runtime:
Avengers: Infinity War will be the longest Marvel movie as of yet. Moviegoers have to prepare themselves to sit back for 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scenes:
After the world premiere of the Marvel movie, several reports revealed that Avengers: Infinity War will feature only one post-credits scene. The scene will appear after the entire credits roll finishes.
Avengers: Infinity War reviews:
The movie has overall received positive reviews. Avengers: Infinity War holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent.
Avengers: Infinity War trailer:
Before you step into the cinemas, take a look at all the trailers released for the movie.
Avengers: Infinity War releases April 27.