The day Marvel fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Soon, Avengers: Infinity War will playing in cinemas and fans will finally bear witness to Thanos's chaos.

Infinity War brings unites several Marvel Cinematic Universe's superheroes, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, to assemble an epic war between the Avengers, the Mad Titan and his Black Order. But who are in the movie and how long do you have to sit in the theatre? Here's all you need to know about the Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War cast:

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/ Captain America

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / White Wolf

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa / Black Panther

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man

Elizabeth Olsen Wanda as Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight

Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax

Vin Diesel as Groot (voice)

Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice)

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Benicio Del Toro as The Collector

Paul Bettany as Vision

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts

Peter Dinklage

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw

Terry Notary as Cull Obsidian / Teen Groot

Sean Gunn as Rocket Raccoon

Benedict Wong as Wong

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine

(Note: The names have been listed as the cast on IMDb are just a few of the many cast members)

Avengers: Infinity War runtime:

Avengers: Infinity War will be the longest Marvel movie as of yet. Moviegoers have to prepare themselves to sit back for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scenes:

After the world premiere of the Marvel movie, several reports revealed that Avengers: Infinity War will feature only one post-credits scene. The scene will appear after the entire credits roll finishes.

Avengers: Infinity War reviews:

The movie has overall received positive reviews. Avengers: Infinity War holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent.

Avengers: Infinity War trailer:

Before you step into the cinemas, take a look at all the trailers released for the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War releases April 27.