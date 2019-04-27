Avengers: Endgame is the latest film to be hit by piracy. Not just the English version, but the Tamil version too has made it to torrent sites hours after its theatrical release in India on Friday, 26 April.

How is the audience response?

The Hollywood film has opened to highly positive reviews from the audience and critics. Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others. Critics say that it is fitting conclusion elevated by the adrenaline rushing climax battle. The movie is packed with twists and turns peppered with range of emotions.

Will piract affect the film's business?

The full movie with different qualities have been leaked by Tamil Rockers and many other notorious torrent sites, which are known for piracy.

Avengers: Endgame promises to thrill the cine-goers with its breath-taking visuals and watching the pirated copies fail to give such experience to the cine-goers. As a result, the leak is expected to have minimal impact on the film's business. Avengers: Endgame shatters Ajith's Viswasam, Rajinikanth's Petta first-day box office record

The Russo Brothers-directorial flick is being released in about 400 screens in Tamil and English languages in Tamil Nadu. The tickets for the first three days in Chennai, Chengalpet along with other regions comprising of urban audience have been completely sold.

It clearly indicates that the flick would strike gold at the box office in the state. On the opening day, it has grossed over Rs 5.10 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Kollywood's Efforts to Curb Piracy

Coming back to piracy, it has been looming large over not only Kollywood but also other film industries across the world. Though many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing the menace.

Under the leadership of Vishal, President of Tamil Film Producers' Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, the anti-piracy cell in Kollywood has taken proactive measures and has brought down many websites and domains of notorious Tamil Rockers, yet the piracy has continued to exist.