Avengers Endgame has completed its first weekend at the Indian box office with record breaking collection. The movie crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic market by the end of its day 3, Sunday.

The Marvel movie has had a terrific start at the box office with a collection of Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day. Despite being a non-holiday release, Avengers Endgame became the biggest Hollywood opener in India. It even surpassed the highest opening day Bollywood grosser Thugs of Hindostan.

Although the film witnessed a small dip in its earning on second day, the superhero flick kept the momentum up with a collection of Rs 51.40 crore, crossing Rs 100 crore mark conveniently. Owing to the overwhelming response from critics, and strong word of mouth, Avengers Endgame witnessed good growth in its business on day 3.

The movie crossed Rs 150 crore mark in just three days of its release at the Indian box office. With a screen count of 2,845 across India, Avengers Endgame collected Rs 57 crore (approximately) at the domestic market, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Considering the current trend, Avengers Endgame is likely to dominate the box office globally for many more days to come. The film has been running housefull in many theatres across the country, and the craze around it is extraordinary. The film is expected to break several box office records in days to come.