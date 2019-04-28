Avengers Endgame created history by becoming the biggest Hollywood opener at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 53.10 crore on first day. Witnessing a major hike in its earning on day 2, the movie conveniently crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market.

Avengers Endgame has been one of the most awaited films of 2019, and its performance at the box office highlights the same. Having received positive reviews from critics, and immense word of mouth, Avengers Endgame has simply taken the box office by storm, not just internationally but also in India.

Having been released on 2845 screens across India, the superhero film collected Rs 53.10 crore on opening day, beating the highest Hindi opener till date Thugs of Hindostan, which had earned Rs 52.25 crore on opening day.

Not just that, it became the biggest Hollywood opener till date in India. Continuing the overwhelming momentum, Avengers Endgame witnessed further growth in its collection on day 2, Saturday.

According to early estimates, Avengers Endgame collected Rs 60 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Saturday, and crossed the century mark conveniently (all languages). Exact figures are awaited.

Considering the current trend, the Hollywood biggie is likely to break several box office records in coming days.