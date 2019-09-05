The hype for Avengers: Endgame slowly began to die down after Marvel Studios released the film for home viewing on digital HD and Blu-ray. But some fans in the US still seem to be heading to theatres to experience the third and final part of MCU's Infinity War saga.

According to box office receipts received by exhibitors and studios (via: Comicbook.com), Avengers: Endgame still continues to run in over 100 theatres in the US. As shocking as that number is, the film, which currently boasts an earning of over $2.8 billion worldwide, is running in a lot of empty theatres at the moment.

The movie reportedly brought in about $16,000 on Labor Day.

After its release on April 26, Avengers: Endgame was quick to land on consumers' devices via streaming services on July 30.

Marvel Studios re-released the movie in order to take over the previous held "highest-grossing movie of all time" title from Avatar.

Endgame's follow-up title, concluding MCU's Phase 3 journey Spider-Man: Far From Home, continues to earn relatively well at the box office while running in over 3000 theatres.

Far From Home earned $1.3 million on Labor Day. Already having broken the $1 billion mark, the movie will be available digitally on September 17 and two weeks later (October 1) on Blu-ray and DVD.

It can be argued that both Endgame and Far From Home benefited each other, thanks to the plot connections the two movies share. But unfortunately, fans might not see another Sony/Marvel Studios collaborated Spider-Man movie since the controversial break-up between the two studios.

In a recent interview, Holland also responded to the break-up, and though disappointed, he believes the property remains in safe hands. Since then, there have also been rumours that this might finally open up the opportunity for Sony to bring in Spider-Man into the Venom movies.