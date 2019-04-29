The final part to the emotional Avengers series, Avengers: Endgame, left a lot of fans overwhelmed. Among all the fans who were left teary-eyed, one 21-year-old girl from China, Xiaoli, got hospitalised. The emotional fan could not control herself as she continued to cry during the film.

As per a report on Fox 8, Xiaoli's uncontrollable sobs in the cinema led her to hyperventilate. She was immediately rushed to the hospital to normalise her breathing. On the same, the doctor treating her quoted to International News, "I saw that the patient had been breathing heavily, and according to the description from her peers, her crying caused hyperventilation. We immediately gave her oxygen and relaxed her emotions by appeasement, reducing her hyperventilation symptoms."

Avengers: Endgame had a lot of tumultuous moments that made it a memorable watch. Right from deaths of some of the celebrated superheroes to the cameos and return of a few more, it is not surprising that people were shaken by it. Stan Lee's cameo too got everyone teary-eyed. In his cameo, Lee played a bushy-haired hippie with a gorgeous lady by his side. On the same, director Joe Russo told Entertainment Weekly, "It's sort of the hippie era, and Stan's cameoing as a hippie and it's the free-love era. He's saying, 'Make love, not war!'"

Further divulging on the details of the cameo, Anthony added, "It seemed like fun when we originally had the idea before Stan passed. Oh, what did Stan look like in the '70s? It's the last Stan Lee cameo that made it to film," Joe said. "Can you believe it?" The film was a culmination to all the previous Avengers films along with all the other Marvel superhero standalone films too. Basically, what started a decade ago with Jon Favreau's Iron Man which starred Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark ended with Avengers: Endgame.

Russo brothers did state that Spider-Man: Far From Home is the final film to the third phase of the Marvel films. What can be told for certain about Spider-Man's sequel is that the movie is set after the big battle with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Tom Holland will be starring alongside Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal as the antagonist, Mysterio.