Disney and Marvel Studios' juggernaut Avengers: Endgame has finally released everywhere in the world. Needless to say, the film has not just earned stupendous box office collection but also managed to beat records set by several films in the past. The Marvel film has bested Star Wars: A Force Awakens' ticket sales at Fandango, making it the highest pre-seller of all time.

Earlier, we had divulged into details of how Avengers: Endgame surpassed the box office collections in China, where it released on April 25. Having raked in a whopping $107.2 million on its opening day, the film shattered records set by films previously at the Chinese box office. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: Endgame has minted a whopping $169 million so far. With this, the Marvel film has set a new all-time industry debut day records in several box offices. Not only did Endgame surpass the records previously set by Infinity War (the third part of Avengers) but also shattered records set by other film franchises.

Fandango, a ticketing service famous in North America, stated on Thursday that Avengers: Endgame surpassed the Star Wars: A Force Awakens' record of being the top pre-seller of all time. So far, the collections in the major markets have been like this - South Korea earned $8.4 million, Australia raked in $7 million, France earned $6 million, Italy scored $5.8 million and German box office stood at $5.6 million.

Evidently, the film has proven that it is one of the biggest summer releases across all continents. Disney and Marvel Studios have further assured that their project would mint an earth-shattering global collection of probably $900 to $950 million, if not more. Many critics do suggest that the film might even cross the $1 billion mark in its first weekend alone.

Directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, the film has officially released in every continent. The film has so far received tremendous responses by critics all over the world. Everybody is calling it a perfect ode to every fan who invested a decade in following the Marvel films that started from Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.

The film stars a plethora of actors namely, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Danai Gurira, Chris Pratt and more.