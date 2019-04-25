Avengers: Endgame is shattering records at the Chinese box office ever since it was released in China. The film, which released in China, two days prior to the rest of the world, has already grossed $107 million at the box office.

Having minted $107 million at the Chinese box office, Avengers: Endgame has not just broken all kinds of records set at the box office but also created a new history at the China box office. If the film's debut earning has been as much as $107 million, the magnitude of the collection in the first weekend can easily surpass more millions. Few trade experts are even claiming that the film will easily manage to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

The reviews for the film have been overwhelmingly positive. The film critic of The Hollywood Reporter stated, "an amiable brand of melancholy that pervades the film, one that scarcely gets in the way of the enthusiasm and excitement that Marvel adventures almost always deliver in some measure or another."

Despite being a three-hour long film, it's ambitious vision and poignant scenes have left critics to call it a befitting end to the decade-long franchise. Gizmodo's reviewer wrote, "There are moments where plot points play out a little too conveniently or with not enough explanation in comparison to the rest of the story." Collider's film reviewer stated, "Endgame isn't a quest for a perfect resolution for every single superhero, nor is it a celebration of the status quo... Endgame never feels like a victory parade but a story with its own stakes and dangers. This is the landing that the MCU had to stick, and for the most part, they nail it."

Many film critics have even said how the film brings about impeccable action sequences are as Empire adds, "a satisfying gut punch to the purple bastard who ruined things." Turns out the film has comic deliveries even at the darkest moments which is not surprising considering how most of the Marvel film's approaches have been like so far. The movie releases on April 26 in India and USA.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin and more, in pivotal roles.