"We're in the end game, now" as Dr. Stephen Strange tells Tony Stark in the Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is ready to take the Indian box office by storm with its Friday (April 26) release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In a bid to grab tickets, the online ticket booking site BookMyShow has sold over 2.5 million tickets in just over a day in the advance sales which opened last Sunday.

Positive reviews have been pouring in after the highly anticipated superhero film was screened for critics a day prior to its release in India. And undoubtedly, the movie seems to have left a long lasting impression on the critics driving them through a rollercoaster ride of emotions, breathtaking action sequences and needless to say, a visual delight.

Avengers: Endgame, which picks up from its previous instalment Avengers: Infinity War, stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others.

While the craze for the film has been overwhelming, let's take a look what Indian film critics have to say about Avengers: Endgame.

The Times Of India: "'Avengers: Endgame' is a befitting tribute to the Cinematic Universe that has spawned larger-than-life superheroes and super fans. At three hours plus, 'Endgame' delivers on a lot of its hallmark promises, leaving its fans with a range of emotions and fond memories."

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5.

Taran Adarsh: "#OneWordReview...

#AvengersEndgame: MARVEL-OUS.

The hugely-anticipated film exceeds the humongous expectations... Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store... Get ready for a Tsunami at the Boxoffice."

Rating: 5 stars

Keep watching this space for more critics reviews of Avengers: Endgame.