The full Telugu movie of Avengers: Endgame has been leaked online hours after its release in theatres. The free download of its pirated copy is set to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame is the latest and last film in the Avengers series, the American superhero film franchise based on the Marvel Comics superhero team. The first three instalments were dubbed and released in Telugu with the same title and they have become massive hits with the audience in the Telugu states.

Avengers: Endgame, which is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), marks the ended of the Avengers film series, which has created a lot of curiosity and hype for the fourth instalment. As usual, the makers have dubbed and released it in Telugu on April 26 in bid to cash in the popularity of the franchise in the state.

The screening of Avengers: Endgame began in several centres across the Telugu states in the wee hours of the Telugu states. But some miscreants have allegedly leaked the full movie on the internet for free download soon after the regular morning show got over. They released HQ HDCAM - HQ Line Audio print, which spread to other torrent sites within no time, enabling some viewers to watch it freely.

A miscreants' gang, which is known for its notorious activities online, allegedly record the complete Telugu film and Avengers: Endgame. This gang's website offers seven different prints of the full movie ranging from 2.8 GB to 200 MB for free download. Since these are theatre prints, their audio and video quality will not be good.

Avengers: Endgame is an action-adventure fantasy thriller movie. It is a 3D film and a lot of VFX works make it a visual treat. Moreover, the background score plays an important role in making it an ethereal experience. But its pirated copy lacks both these features, there will be a lot of disturbance in picturisation and audio quality. It should better be watched in the cinema to get the real of the movie.

In fact, the full English movie of Avengers: Endgame was leaked on the internet a week before it hit screens across the world. It has freely available on many torrent site for the last one week. Yet there was a massive amount of advance booking for the film in the Telugu states.

However, Avengers: Endgame has been released only in multiplexes, but it is not available in single screens, which are mostly located in suburban areas. The audience, who watch the film in single screens, may resort to downloading the full movie from torrents, which may take a toll on its collection.

Avengers: Endgame has been directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The film features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.