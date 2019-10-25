In Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel fandom witnessed several MCU characters get the ax & one among them was Gamora. Unlike Black Panther, Scarlet Witch & others who were a victim of the Infinity Gaunlet Snap (blip), Gamora's death took place in Vormir after being tossed to her demise by Thanos to obtain the Soul Stone. Though her death remains permanent, the writers surprisingly found another way to bring her back for Avengers: Endgame and there seems to be a good reason behind it.

There's no question that the aftermath of Infinity Saga will be felt in the future titles of the MCU franchise. But one incident, in particular, the death of Gamora and the return of a new Gamora from a different universe in Avengers: Endgame will soon be answered in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Speaking to Comicbook.com - the two writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely reminisced on the reason behind why they decided to bring Gamora back from the past.

"There are the parts so that [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James] Gunn could do whatever he needs to do that," McFeely said. "That was just basically, you saw the behind the scenes stuff where they all kneel and she sort of boogies offset. If you let that in, you would've gone, 'Oh, she's alive and she's over there.' It's very vague now. I don't know what he's going to do with it.

For those unaware, a scene from Endgame which didn't make it to the final cut was included along with the home release. Its an extended sequence from the climactic end featuring Tony Stark's death. but instead of blacking out, the scene continues showing all the Avengers taking a knee while Gamora is shown walking away.

Similar to Gamora's situation in Vol. 3, the Disney plus series, WandaVision, is also expected to deal with the return of another dead character, Vision. Even with Endgame offering the best version of a conclusion to MCU's 23 film arc, there still seems to be some loose ends to tie up. Gunn will begin working on the third Guardians of the Galaxy film after wrapping up the entire work on Warner Bros. DC film, The Suicide Squad. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on