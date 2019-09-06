Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of Marvel's 10-year journey, with 22 films that brought in over 76 characters together to conclude the Infinity War saga. However, not every one of them had significant screen time, especially Captain Marvel. The film's writers explain why.

Marvel writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus recently spoke to Vanity Fair in detail about their long-standing working relationship with Marvel Studios. They also touched upon the build-up of their storytelling, which eventually led to Avengers: Endgame.

During the conversation, Markus cleared the air and said Captain Marvel's superhero power presented problems in balancing her appearance. At the same time, they had to be wary of not giving Carol Danvers too much of the spotlight, which would reduce the stakes.

"Well, she was always going to be in it but we didn't have much to go on. They had cast her and that was it. It is a tough balance to strike when you have a character that powerful who you're going to bring in and you don't want it to seem like, well we just brought in this person who can clean the house that we couldn't clean in the previous movie," the writers said.

"So, we had to decide on a balance between not making it feel like a cameo but not having her around so much that she solved all of the problems for everybody," they added.

McFeely also pointed out that Captain Marvel's powerful abilities were possibly enough to put a band-aid on the entire issue. But that would defy the film's entire storytelling vision which was to concentrate on the original Avengers.

"It also wasn't the point of the movie, the point of the second movie was saying goodbye to the original six Avengers, so their stories were gonna be way up here. (...) It was not fair to the other six Avengers to have Captain Marvel come in and solve all their problems, it didn't seem like good storytelling," the writers said.

It seems like the writers and directors of Avengers: Endgame tackled many ideas related to Captain Marvel's appearance. A new behind-the-scenes image has also revealed a deleted scene which shows Carol Danvers donning her original suit and sporting her long hair.

Perhaps, Marvel Studios plans on further exploring Carol Danvers powerful abilities in Captain Marvel 2.