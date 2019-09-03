It has been months since the release of Disney/Marvel Studios' blockbuster title Avengers: Endgame and the MCU movie still continues to break the internet whenever a cast or crew member shares even the tiniest new detail. And today, a new behind-the-scenes has got fans a tad confused and intrigued as it might be teasing a never before seen deleted scene.

The image shared by actor Benedict Wong on Instagram shows his own character Wong in the background shot along with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Ant-man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) can be seen in the forefront--with the debris clearly hinting that this could be a battle scene, possibly from the third act of the movie.

In Avengers: Endgame, we never saw Wong and Captain Marvel team up in such fashion and neither did Carol Danvers sport a long hair, after her first shot in the movie. As Ant-Man and the Wasp are also in the picture it's likely this scene is from the final climactic battle as it was Wong who teleported all the superheroes after being brought back to life from the Snap caused by the Hulk.

Fans would remember seeing Captain Marvel sporting a new short-hair look, similar to the character's counterpart design from the comics. And it was mainly seen in the final act of the movie. But looking at the new behind-the-scenes, it seems likely that there was a shot with the revived superheroes in the third act.

Since the film's premiere, Avengers: Endgame has earned over $2.79 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest earning movie of all-time. The movie was quick to dethrone 'Avatar' from holding the first spot but the director duo, Russo brothers, had a different kind of response to the news.

"Somebody wrote recently that for the first time in 45 years, the highest-grossing movie ever was not directed by [Steven] Spielberg, [James] Cameron or [George] Lucas. Those are all our heroes; those are all people [who] we grew up watching their movies, and studying their films to learn how to become filmmakers, so it's weird," Anthony told Cleveland.com of his collaboration with brother Joe. "It's hard to process."

Avengers: Endgame is currently available for sale in Blu-ray and on Digital HD.