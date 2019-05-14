Avengers: Endgame has emerged victorious at the Chennai box office to an extent where it has outperformed many Tamil films in its own yard and now at the third place in the list of highest-grossing films of 2019 in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The Marvel's superhero film is inching closer to Rs 10-crore mark at the Chennai box office. The total collection of the flick by the end of its third weekend stands at Rs 9.73 crore, which is a huge number for a Hollywood movie.

The film was released in two languages (English and Tamil) for a gigantic hype on 26 April. In the opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame minted Rs 3.91 crore from 537 shows to become the biggest opener for an English film in Chennai.

Normally, the business slows down drastically in Chennai post first weekend. But to the surprise of the trade analysts, Avengers: Endgame performed well even on the weekdays. The summer holidays and lack of competition from Kollywood helped the flick to pull the audience to theatres in big numbers.

In its second weekend, Avengers: Endgame collected Rs 2.36 crore from 303 shows. The total collection of Avengers: Endgame from two versions (Tamil and English) by the end of 10 days stood at Rs 8.67 crore.

In its third weekend, Avengers: Endgame had competition from Vishal's Ayogya and Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Maharshi. The Hollywood film has collected Rs 21.12 lakh from 75 shows to take its total tally to Rs 9.73 crore.

The movie is in the third place after Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam in the highest-grossing movie in Chennai in 2019. With Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local and a few other new movies scheduled for release this weekend, it has to be seen whether Avengers: Endgame will beat the records of the aforementioned other films.