Vishal Krishna's Ayogya has got an above-average opening at the Chennai box office. Despite facing issues during the release, the Tamil movie has occupied the numero uno position in the collection centres in the first week and overpowered new releases that include Mahesh Babu's Maharshi.

Ayogya has grossed Rs 69.28 lakh from 136 shows in its two-day first weekend, reports Behindwoods. The Tamil film was supposed to be released on Friday, 10 May, but it got delayed by a day owing to financial issues. The delay is expected to have cost dearly for the movie as the trade trackers predict the movie to have suffered at least Rs 50 lakh.

Telugu movie Maharshi is in the second place. The film has earned Rs 65.58 lakh in its first weekend. It is considered to be a good start for a Tollywood film in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Jiiva's Kee has got an average start as it has earned Rs 40.51 lakh from 159 shows.

Bollywood movie Student of The Year 2 has raked in Rs 22.91 69 shows which is considered to be an average opening for a Hindi film in Chennai. Avengers: Endgame generated good revenue even in its third weekend as it raked in Rs 21.12 lakh from 75 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 9.73 crore.

Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 entered its fourth weekend by collecting Rs 12.44 lakh from 90 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 7.50 crore.

K-13 has made a collection of Rs 9.97 lakh from 51 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.13 crore, while Gautham Karthik's Devarattam and Uyare did negligible business.