Zoe Saldana seems to have found herself dealing with trolls. But Zoe didn't take things lying down.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress reportedly took to Instagram to slam users who were tagging her in NSFW nude photos not of her.

The 41-year-old beauty posted one of the graphic images in a now-deleted post with a bold caption that accused the people of 'violating' and 'insulting' women. 'Whoever the f**k you are, stop posting this false picture of me,' she began.

'I have never, nor will I ever have pictures like this taken of my body or myself. This is not a real picture for anyone reading this. This is violating, offensive and insulting for women.'

Zoe continued: 'I will report you immediately, let it be known I am no victim and I do not suffer in silence.'

Hollywood stars have been facing such invasions of privacy for a while now, with nude pics being leaked time and again, one of the most prominent instances being called "The Fappening."

Zoe added that she wanted to use her platform to defend those who were voiceless. 'I defend myself and defend all women that cannot speak for themselves. You will not hide like a coward on this platform and think you can get away with it.'

Zoe Saldana is one of the highest-grossing Hollywood actors today. Her films have crossed a worldwide gross of over 11 billion dollars. Zoe Saldana has starred in two of the highest-grossing movies of all time Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.