Avengers: Endgame is a superhero movie event, in fact it is a cinematic event ten years in the making and as such, to say that it is highly anticipated would be selling it short.

Speaking of selling, tickets for the phase three finale of Marvel movies is selling at shockingly exorbitant prices. Reportedly tickets went on sale for Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated superhero adventure Avengers: Endgame, and they're already fetching top dollar on eBay.

Ticketing websites have experienced heavy traffic, causing considerable delays, which have lead some to put their tickets on eBay for upwards of $10K. Apparently, when tickets went on sale Tuesday, it took just six hours for Avengers: Endgame to set the Fandango all-time pre-sales record, passing Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It is being reported that among the highest-priced listings was for two tickets at an AMC Dine In theater in Essex, NJ, with the bidding starting of $2,500, but the 'buy now' price is a whopping $15,000 and there is also a listing for two tickets at AMC 84th Street 6 Theater in New York City, which has one bid already for $9,199 while another listing for the Regal Cinema in Beaumont, Texas has a Buy Now price of $2,500, while listings on Tuesday were going for upwards of $500.

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as such is poised to have potentially the biggest opening weekend in box office history.

The long-range projections from Pro.BoxOffice.com put Avengers: Endgame at a $265 million opening weekend which is more than enough to eclipse the $257.6 million earned last year by Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. We can't wait for Avengers: Endgame to hit theatres.