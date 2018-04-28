Avengers: Infinity War off to a flying start in Tamil Nadu.

Good promotions and lack of big local movies helped Avengers to set box office on fire.

Avengers: Infinity War released in over 2100 screens in India.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a lucrative market for Hollywood movies. Over the years, many big-banner English films with dubbed versions have done well in the state. Breaking all those records, the latest flick Avengers: Infinity War has set the box office on fire on its first day.

Avengers: Infinity War has grossed Rs 5.5 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Announcing the news, trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai wrote, "#AvengersInfinintyWar in Tamil Nadu, Day 1-Friday Rs 5.05 Cr Gross with a Nett of Rs 3.80 Cr approximately highest ever for a Hollywood film with Tamil dubbing. Well done @Marvel_India & @disneyfilmindia. [sic]"

The movie had created a lot of buzz in Tamil Nadu like in other parts of India. This was evident after the advance booking got stupendous response from the audience which has translated into a great collection, the trade trackers say.

The good promotion helped the movie further in pulling the audience to theatres. Moreover, lack of big movies in theatres turned out to be a major advantage for the film.

Jungle Book and Fast & Furious 7 are some of the movie that had earlier done well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Meanwhile, the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed movie has not only done well in Tamil Nadu, but across the country. "#AvengersInfinintyWar creates box-office history in India - 1st #Hollywood film along with dubbed versions to Gross RS 40 Cr and a Nett of RS 31 Cr approximately on day 1- April 27 from 2100 odd screens. Highest 4 any film in 2018. Congrats @Marvel_India & @disneyfilmindia, [sic]" Pillai added in another tweet.