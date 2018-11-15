Marvel head Kevin Feige had revealed that the trailer of Avengers 4 will be out by the end of 2018.

Marvel Cinematic Universe won the hearts of their millions of fans and even smashed several box-office records with Avengers: Infinity War. It won't be wrong to say that the upcoming Avengers 4 movie is going to be the most anticipated superhero movie of all time. With few months from its release, fans are wondering when they get to see the first teaser or trailer of the movie.

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War debuted on Good Morning America on November 29, 2017. Now, many are expecting that Marvel will be following the same trend and is going to unveil the first look of Avengers 4 around the same time this year.

At the same time, several insiders and trailer experts stated with confidence that the Avengers 4 trailer is reportedly just a couple of weeks away. Few Marvel fans have confirmed that "TOY STORY this week, DUMBO end of this/early next... You all know what's next up."

Along with this, MCU Cosmic editor Jeremy Conrad added that a football game will debut the first look of Avengers 4.

Meanwhile, fans might not get to see Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier in Avengers 4. Sebastian Stan, the actor who portrays Steve Rogers' best friend in Marvel movies recently revealed that he is not sure if he will appear in the upcoming movie or not. During an interview with Collider, he talked about the confusing ways Russo Brothers shot Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

"When I was shooting anything, nobody ever told me what was part one or part two," Stan said. "The truth is, I don't even know if I'm in [Avengers 4]."

Sebastian Stan further added that "there were things that we shot that were never gonna' make it because it was easier to just convolute the whole thing."

Avengers 4 is all set to release worldwide on May 3, 2019. Before the epic battle between Avengers and Thanos, fans will get to see Captain Marvel and fans are expecting to get major insights before the end game.