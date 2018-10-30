Ever since the Titanic movie director introduced the world of Pandora in 2009 release Avatar, fans knew that there are more stories that will feature Na'vi and humans. Soon after Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington starrer Avatar hit the theaters, Cameron and his team started working on the sequels. After a lot of delays in the production, it looks like the team has wrapped the filming part of the next two sequels in the series.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sigourney Weaver, who played the role of Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar, revealed that the first two of the four planned Avatar movies have wrapped filming. The Alien movie actress' character in Avatar 2 & Avatar 3 is the same as the first one.

"We just finished shooting two and three. We shot it in LA and James has announced publicly that there's a lot of underwater work, so we learned how to free dive and we did many scenes underwater which was challenging and kind of cool. I'm so lucky because I always grew up near the water and I'm married to someone from Hawaii and I had learned to swim," she said.

Weaver continued: "Also, you have the best safety divers in the world. The one scary thing is sometimes you have to be weighted down to be on the bottom. Luckily, I would have a safety diver on each arm to get me back to the surface. I was grateful for that because otherwise, I would still be there."

The sequel to Avatar was earlier scheduled for a 2018 or 2019 release. But the delay in the production has led many to believe that they will not get to see the breathtaking world of Pandora. However, James Cameron confirmed in the past that they are trying their very best to release Avatar 2 as soon as they can. During an earlier interview, he stated that for him and his team, the most important aspect of the film is the story and not the release date. He added that his team plans to release all the sequels a year apart.

"I don't consider that to be as important as the fact that when we get all three films done, we drop them a year apart. I call it a meta-narrative that runs across the three movies. Each film stands alone, but it also tells one much larger story."

As of now, it is not confirmed when James Cameron's Avatar 2 will hit the theatre. But fans are eagerly waiting to see the future of Jake Sully and Neytiri in the grand jungles or oceans of Pandora.