The first single from Rakshit Shetty's much-hyped Avane Srimannarayana has been released on Thursday, 12 December. It is a peppy number composed by Charan Raj. [Crawl down to listen to the song]

The first single is sung by Vijay Prakash and Ajaneesh Loknath for which Nagarjuna Sharma has penned the lyrics. The movie is made in five languages (Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi) and the song in all the versions has been unveiled.

It is the most ambitious movie of Rakshit Shetty on which he has spent over three years. His former associate Sachin has directed the film with Rakshit, Chandrajith Belliappa, Abhijith Mahesh, Anirudh Kodg, Nagarjun Sharma and Abhilash have penned the story.

The director himself has written the screenplay. Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah and HK Prakash are producing Avane Srimannarayana which has Shanvi Srivastava in the female lead. Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and many others are in the supporting cast.

Avane Srimannarayana is a fantasy-adventure film which will see the light of the day on 27 December.