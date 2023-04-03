Amid a spike in COVID cases, authorities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir raised an alarm to check the spread of the virus.

Authorities have reason to press panic because time after March 8, 2022, over 40 fresh COVID cases have been reported in a single day in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday 40 new cases have been reported, 21 from the Jammu division and 19 from Kashmir province. Earlier it was on March 8, 2022, when 49 cases were reported in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Although higher-ups in the Health Department have yet not announced the fourth wave of Coronavirus in Union Territory, authorities have taken some precautionary steps.

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Monday directed the medical officers to increase the COVID testing rate amid an increase in the number of infections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Experts said that COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza-A (H1N1, H3N2), and Influenza-B viruses are prevalent among people in J&K. Experts said that these viruses are presenting as cough, fever, sore throat, body aches, running, stuffy nose, etc.

Health Department has asked people to remain alert and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour, respiratory hygiene, and cough etiquette as it prevents and protects against all respiratory infections.

COVID mock drill on April 10

During a meeting of the Health Department, it was decided that a mock drill would be conducted in all health facilities uniformly across the UT on 10th April 2023.

Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar convened a meeting to review the current COVID-19 situation besides assessing preparedness for tackling the pandemic with all the stakeholders of the Health & Medical Department.

Mission Director NHM J&K, Ayushi Sudan, gave a brief presentation regarding the status of COVID-19 in J&K besides presenting a snapshot of COVID cases, testing, and vaccination scenarios in the Union Territory.

It was informed that country wide there is an upward trend in daily positive cases being reported including the Union territory of J&K where the active positive cases have gone up in the last two weeks.