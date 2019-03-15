Independent Queensland senator William Fraser Anning made shocking comments regarding the shootings in two mosques, which killed at least 49 people, on Friday, March 15.

Senator Anning blamed immigrants the reason for the attack. He was slammed for his comments, which also included him saying that the growing Muslim population is behind the bloodshed. In his statement, he said that Islam is a religion equivalent to fascism.

In his statement, he also said, "However, whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence."

He added, "As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today's shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all clichéd nonsense. The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."

"Let us be clear, while Muslims may behave been victims today, usually they are the perpetrator. Worldwide, Muslims are killing people in the name of their faith on an industrial scale."

Calling the religion as a violent ideology, Senator Anning said that Islam is a violent ideology of a "despot" acting as a religious leader. He went on to say that the religion "justifies endless war against everyone who opposes it and calls for the murder of unbeliever and apostates."

Annings called the religion as fascist and said that even though Muslims were at the receiving end today, they are not innocent for the violence caused in the world.

The senator, who is known for his conservatives leanings, ended his statement with a quote from the Matthew 26:52 of the Bible, saying "all they take the sword, shall perish by the sword."