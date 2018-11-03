An Australian citizen was found hanging from a tree in Bodh Gaya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The Gaya police identified the deceased as 33-year-old Heath John, a resident of Westmead, a suburb of Sydney.

"It's a case of suicide," Gaya senior police superintendent Rajiv Kumar Mishra was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

His water bottle and a notebook were found near the tree. The police also found a suicide note, mentioning that his sister in Australia is made aware of his death.

"We have called his father on the number found on his suicide note and communicated to him about the death," Mishra said.

John reportedly came to India for a two-day trip in June but never left after that. The reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained.