The third T20 International match between Australia and England has been called off owing to incessant rains. With this, England has clinched the series 2-0 after defeating the defending champions in their own home ground. England skipper Jos Buttler remained the star of the day with 65 runs. Chris Woakes, on the other hand, smashed the Australian team's game by taking 3 for 30 before the match was called off.

Many would say that the rains saved the poor form of the Australian team the embarrassment as they had an enormous task of securing 100 out of 49. Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell's poor form throughout the series will remain a topic of boardroom discussions. Butler also bagged the Player of the series! In his speech, Jos thanked Woakes for his demolishing opening over that shook the Australian team.

The game has been called off in Canberra and England finish the series with a 2-0 win ??



? Scorecard: https://t.co/HhDJboUF5D pic.twitter.com/5NCwqgRZEg — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2022

Australian skipper Aaron Finch expressed his disappointment over the poor form of the team and the rain which played spoilsport. He said that the situation was frustrating and a full game could have been satisfactory. He also emphasized how the team will have to work and put more effort towards their fielding.

Who were the playing XI

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Social media reacts

"So yeah....RAIN saved AUSTRALIA from getting WHITEWASHED at HOME It will be a massive Surprise ...if Australia makes it into FINAL of #T20WorldCup Green must open for Australia...and finch must bat at 3..or else...Australia will be seriously humiliated at home ..#AUSvENG," wrote one user. "

"Pakistan vs England Final WC Pakistan winner," wrote another.

"Australia again lost the series before WC. We all know what's coming," opined another netizen.